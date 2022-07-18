Section
Man held over stolen EPL seats
Thailand
General

published : 18 Jul 2022 at 05:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Manchester United players celebrate during a match against Liverpool at Rajamangakla National Stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
Police said they have arrested the person who stole players' seats and a cardboard cutout of Chinese singer Jackson Wang, worth more than 400,000 baht combined, after the Manchester United vs Liverpool football match at Rajamangala National Stadium last Tuesday.

Other accomplices are being tracked down, police said on Sunday.

Pol Maj Gen Pornchai Khajornklin, chief of Metropolitan Police Division 4, said the suspect was arrested at 10pm on Saturday while driving a pickup truck with the stolen goods.

Police said officers were informed of a theft of items used by players as workers cleared the stadium following the match between the two English Premier League teams on Tuesday.

Four player seats, worth 400,000 baht, and a cardboard cutout of Wang, worth 8,000 baht, were missing.

The owner of the truck told police the person who used the car worked for a delivery company.

The match's organiser is demanding the thief return the items to Chon Buri province.

