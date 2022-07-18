Section
FDA tells shops to separate products containing THC
Thailand
General

published : 18 Jul 2022 at 09:17

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is urging convenience stores and shopping malls to clearly demarcate areas selling cannabis-based food and snack products and ensure that sales are only to customers over the age of 20.

FDA deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai on Sunday mentioned an incident where a child became ill after eating a snack that had cannabis as an ingredient.

He said the FDA had already issued a public health ruling requiring cannabis to be clearly listed as an ingredient no matter the quantity included.

The label must explicitly state the product is not for sale to children nor to pregnant or lactating women and likewise is prohibited to anyone allergic to either cannabidiol (CBD) oil, a substance extracted from cannabis and hemp, or to Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabis' psychoactive ingredient.

Meanwhile, Ban Thung Phaem's community enterprise in Mae Hong Son province called on people to use the plant responsibly.

Founder Orapin Phayapitaksakul said that following a study of the potential for the drug to become a cash crop, the community had begun to prepare. The drug was delisted from Category 5 of the narcotics law in June.

"Anyone who uses cannabis for recreation might hurt the chances of people who wish to use it for medical purposes. If people keep violating the law, the government might put cannabis and hemp back on the Category 5 narcotics list. It will ruin opportunities for many people to acquire cannabis-related medicine easily and legally," said Ms Oraphin.

