Injured dolphin dies after beaching at Patong
published : 18 Jul 2022 at 10:46
writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran
PHUKET: Veterinarians were unable to save the life of an injured striped dolphin found at Patong beach and rushed to Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre for treatment on Sunday evening.
The injured marine mammal was found on Patong beach in Kathu district by lifeguards, who reported it to Patong police about 5.20pm.
The dolphin had a serious injury to the lower part of its tail fin.
Veterinarians from the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre arrived at the beach about 6.10pm.
They examined the wound and quickly moved the dolphin to the centre at Laem Phanwa in Muang district for treatment.
Despite their best efforts, the striped dolphin died shortly afterwards.