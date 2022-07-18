Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Injured dolphin dies after beaching at Patong
Thailand
General

Injured dolphin dies after beaching at Patong

published : 18 Jul 2022 at 10:46

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

The injured striped dolphin found by lifeguards at Patong beach in Phuket on Sunday afternoon. The mammal died despite being taken to Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre for treatment. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)
The injured striped dolphin found by lifeguards at Patong beach in Phuket on Sunday afternoon. The mammal died despite being taken to Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre for treatment. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Veterinarians were unable to save the life of an injured striped dolphin found at Patong beach and rushed to Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre for treatment on Sunday evening.

The injured marine mammal was found on Patong beach in Kathu district by lifeguards, who reported it to Patong police about 5.20pm.

The dolphin had a serious injury to the lower part of its tail fin.

Veterinarians from the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre arrived at the beach about 6.10pm.

They examined the wound and quickly moved the dolphin to the centre at Laem Phanwa in Muang district for treatment.

Despite their best efforts, the striped dolphin died shortly afterwards.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Injured dolphin dies after beaching at Patong

PHUKET: Veterinarians were unable to save the life of an injured striped dolphin found at Patong beach and rushed to Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre for treatment on Sunday evening.

10:46
Thailand

FDA tells shops to separate products containing THC

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is urging convenience stores and shopping malls to clearly demarcate areas selling cannabis-based food and snack products and ensure that sales are only to customers over the age of 20.

09:17
Thailand

Sudarat takes aim at fuel tariff hike

The Thai Sang Thai Party's (TST) chief strategist says she is against plans to raise the fuel tariff (FT), saying it will drive a surge in household power bills.

08:30