Injured dolphin dies after beaching at Patong

The injured striped dolphin found by lifeguards at Patong beach in Phuket on Sunday afternoon. The mammal died despite being taken to Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre for treatment. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Veterinarians were unable to save the life of an injured striped dolphin found at Patong beach and rushed to Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre for treatment on Sunday evening.

The injured marine mammal was found on Patong beach in Kathu district by lifeguards, who reported it to Patong police about 5.20pm.



The dolphin had a serious injury to the lower part of its tail fin.



Veterinarians from the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre arrived at the beach about 6.10pm.



They examined the wound and quickly moved the dolphin to the centre at Laem Phanwa in Muang district for treatment.



Despite their best efforts, the striped dolphin died shortly afterwards.