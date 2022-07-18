Truck carrying crashed Black Hawk involved in road accident

The cab of the army trailer truck carrying the crashed Black Hawk helicopter rests against a tree on the median strip of the Phetkasem highway after it was sideswiped by another truck on Sunday evening in Phatthalung's Khao Chaison district. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

An army truck carrying the wrecked Black Hawk helicopter away from its crash-landing site in Songkhla was involved in an accident while passing another trailer truck in Khao Chaison district, Phatthalung province, on Sunday evening.

The accident was reported to Khao Chaison police about 6.45pm.



The army semi-trailer was taking the wreckage from Thepha district to an aviation centre in Lop Buri province for examination.



It was travelling in the right lane on the north-bound side of the Phetkasem highway in tambon Khao Chaison.

The driver told police the other trailer truck was on his left and it veered suddenly to the right. It hit the side of the army truck, which then veered off the road and hit a tree on the highway median strip.

Sanit Suayngam, 52, the driver of the other truck, said he was trying to avoid hitting a pickup in front of him whose driver had suddenly hit the brakes, and he sideswiped the army truck.

Police said only slight damage was done to the two trucks. Nobody was injured. Mr Sanit was charged with reckless driving.



The army trailer truck continued on to an army camp in Phatthalung and stayed overnight. It was to continue to Lop Buri on Monday.



The Black Hawk helicopter developed an engine problem shortly after takeoff while flying over tambon Wang Yai in Songkhla's Thepha district on Friday morning. The pilot made an emergency crash landing into trees at a rubber plantation.

All seven people on board were injured - Lt Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, who is commander of the 4th Army Region, two pilots, two mechanics, a cameraman and an aide-de-camp. They were rescued from the wreckage and rushed to hospital shortly after the crash. Lt Gen Kriangkrai reportedly suffered a broken pelvis.