Phuket Covid cases stable

Tourists on walking street in Phuket on July 10. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: The number of new Covid-19 cases in this southern island province remains steady with a daily average of 20-25 from RT-CPR tests and 200-250 from antigen tests, health office chief Kusak Kukiatikul said on Monday.

On Sunday, 20 new cases were confirmed with 64 still under treatment and two had died, increasing the coronavirus-related death toll to 135. Antigen tests found 187 cases in Muang district and one in Kathu.



Dr Kusak said the new cases mainly arose from the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.



"Average daily infections are 20-25 from RT-PCR tests and 200-250 from antigen tests, and the number of patients with lung inflammation has dropped," he said.



Daily fatalities had dropped to one or two. They were in the so-called 608 and 708 groups, comprising susceptible people.



Dr Kusak said from July 11-17 there were seven deaths from Covid, most of them over 70 years of age and with a chronic illness. People over 60 years old should have received at least three jabs, to reduce the severity of symptoms if infected.



In Phuket, 98% of its people have received a first Covid vaccination, 90% a second and 68% a third.



He said mask-wearing is still necessary. People of all age groups should be especially careful when in close contact with people in high-risk groups and make sure they have had the first two jabs and at least one booster shot.