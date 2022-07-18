Myanmar illegals caught in Prachuap

The 15 Myanmar men arrested at a disused petrol station in Muang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, on Monday. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Fifteen Myanmar men who had sneaked across the border in search of jobs were arrested by border patrol police on Monday, in Muang district of this lower Central province.

The arrests followed reports from residents in tambons Huay Sai and Huay Yang, which border Myanmar, that groups of illegal migrants were crossing into Thailand by day and night and being met and taken to other provinces by men driving pickup trucks.

Acting on the information, a team of Border Patrol Police led by Pol Lt Col Tawee Panoy, commander of Company 146, was sent to a shutdown petrol station on south-bound Phetkasem highway at Moo 9 village in tambon Huay Sai.

They rounded up and arrested 15 Myanmar men, who were charged with illegal entry and handed over to Khlong Wan police station for legal proceedings and deportation.

Police also seized a pickup that was parked there. The driver had fled.