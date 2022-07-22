North shaken by earthquakes in Myanmar

The map shows the epicentre of the 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar to the north of Chiang Rai province at 12.07am on Friday. (Source: The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department)

People in upper northern provinces felt tremors from about 70 earthquakes centred in Myanmar overnight, which included three shocks over magnitude 5.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department said people in the North sensed earthquake starting at 11.40pm with a 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale that was centred four kilometres underground in Myanmar, about 80 kilometres northeast of Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai.

At 12.07am on Friday, another shock with a 6.4 magnitude was recorded three kilometres underground 87km northwest of Mae Sai.

Then a 5.3-magnitude earthquake was detected four kilometres underground 82km northeast of Mae Sai at 5.38am.

The tremors were felt in parts of Chiang Rai, Phayao and Chiang Mai provinces, and people reported their experiences to the Earthquake Observation Division.

Residents in Mae Sai, Muang and Chiang Khong districts of Chiang Rai and Muang district of Chiang Mai said that their houses shook for a few seconds.

There were about 70 shocks in total, continuing until 8.43am on Friday.