2,390 new Covid cases, 30 more deaths

People queue to get vaccinated at the Thai-Japanese Youth Centre in Din Daeng district of Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 2,390 more Covid-19 cases and 29 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 2,578 new cases and 29 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

All new infections reported on Sunday were local cases.

On Saturday, 2,358 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,575,853 Covid-19 cases, including 2,352,418 cases this year, with 4,519,994 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,157 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,459 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.