Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2,390 new Covid cases, 30 more deaths
Thailand
General

2,390 new Covid cases, 30 more deaths

published : 24 Jul 2022 at 08:28

writer: Online Reporters

People queue to get vaccinated at the Thai-Japanese Youth Centre in Din Daeng district of Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
People queue to get vaccinated at the Thai-Japanese Youth Centre in Din Daeng district of Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 2,390 more Covid-19 cases and 29 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 2,578 new cases and 29 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

All new infections reported on Sunday were local cases.

On Saturday, 2,358 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,575,853 Covid-19 cases, including 2,352,418 cases this year, with 4,519,994 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,157 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,459 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Injured Dutch tourist safely brought down from Koh Phangan mountain

SURAT THANI: A tourist from the Netherlands, who accidentally broke his left ankle while on a mountain trek in the island district of Koh Phangan on Saturday, was brought down to safety by rescuers late in the night, officials said.

11:07
Sports

Boxer dies after Muay Thai fight

Panphet Phadungchai, a Thai boxer, who suffered a brain injury in a knockout loss to Anthony TFC, a Thai-style or Muay Thai boxer from France, at a Fighter X Show at the Thupatemi Air Force boxing stadium on July 15, died on Saturday at 7.30pm.

10:23
Thailand

Liverpool is most popular to Thai football fans: Poll

Liverpool is most popular to the Thai fans over other football teams in the English Premier League, followed closely behind by Manchester United, according to a survey by National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

09:59