Pickup hits motorycle sidecar, killing elderly farmer

Thailand
General

published : 24 Jul 2022 at 11:47

writer: Nujaree Rakrun

The motorcycle and its sidecar driven by Nikorn Santhamit is severely damaged after it was hit by a pickup truck in Phrom Khiri district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Sunday morning. The motorcycle driver died at the spot while the pickup driver fled the scene. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: An elderly man was killed after a motorcycle sidecar he was driving was hit from behind by a pickup in Phrom Khiri district on Sunday morning.

Pol Capt Vorawat Wichaidit, a duty officer at Phrom Khiri police station, said the incident took place at about 6am on Phrom Khiri-Nop Phitam road in tambon Nong Hong.

Police and rescuers found at the scene the mutilated body of Nikorn Santhamit, 77, from Phrom Khiri district, lying on the road - with the left leg cut off. The motorcycle sidecar was badly damaged.

Eyewitnesses told police that Nikorn was driving his motorcycle sidecar along the road, heading for his rubber plantation nearby, when a pickup rammed into his vehicle from behind and dragged it further for about 50 metres. Nikorn was run over and killed.

The driver of the pickup fled the scene.

Police were looking for the driver for legal action.

