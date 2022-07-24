Section
Body of Belgian tourist found in Chiang Mai river
Thailand
General

published : 24 Jul 2022 at 18:03

writer: Online Reporters

A rescuer looks for missing tourist Nicolas Hinckxt in the strong current of the Taeng River in Mae Taeng district of Chiang Mai on Saturday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)
The body of a Belgian tourist swept away during a whitewater rafting adventure in Chiang Mai was found on Sunday.

Rescuers found Nicolas Hinckxt, 30, about 10 kilometres from the spot where he fell from an inflatable raft into the Taeng River in Mae Taeng district on Friday, Thai PBS reported.

The body was at a hospital for an autopsy, and would be collected by his family and for his family to take him for a religious ceremony, it added, without naming the hospital.

Hinckxt was on a rafting adventure on Friday with two friends, all wearing life vests, when the incident took place.

He was thrown into the river when the boat struck a large rock in the rapids near Muang Kued village.

Rescuers and volunteers started looking for him as soon as the incident was reported to police at 2pm on Friday, but rain and the river's strong current posed problems for the search team.

His life vest and safety helmet were found downstream from the scene on Saturday.

