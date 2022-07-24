Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Traditional buffalo race in Chon Buri kicks off rice growing season
Thailand
General

Traditional buffalo race in Chon Buri kicks off rice growing season

Don't khwai for me, Chon Buri, na

published : 24 Jul 2022 at 20:11

writer: Reuters

Farmers compete in an annual buffalo race festival in Chon Buri province on Sunday. (Reuters photo)
Farmers compete in an annual buffalo race festival in Chon Buri province on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

CHON BURI: Farmers in this central province raced their water buffaloes at a muddy annual race on Sunday to mark the beginning of the new rice growing season at the start of the monsoon weather, in a tradition dating back to the 1800s which celebrates the beasts of burden.

Scores of spectators watched the racing on a 200-metre-long dirt track in the seaside province of Chon Buri, some 80km southeast of Bangkok.

The race, which sometimes takes place at the end of the monsoon, was paused during the coronavirus pandemic but returned last year.

Most Thai farmers no longer use water buffalo for farming but many are still keen to keep the animals.

"Today, it doesn't matter for for me if I win or lose. I wanted to preserve this tradition," said Somchai Kamchab, 58, who owns a buffalo competing in the race. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Traditional buffalo race in Chon Buri kicks off rice growing season

CHON BURI: Farmers in this central province raced their water buffaloes at a muddy annual race on Sunday to mark the beginning of the new rice growing season at the start of the monsoon weather, in a tradition dating back to the 1800s which celebrates the beasts of burden.

20:11
Thailand

Thaksin: 'See you in Thailand next year'

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Former prime minister in exile Thaksin Shinawatra hopes the long-distance birthday party thrown for him this year will be his last.

19:43
World

Rights group seeks arrest of former Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa in Singapore

COLOMBO: A rights group documenting alleged abuses in Sri Lanka has filed a criminal complaint with Singapore's attorney general, seeking the arrest of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for his role in the South Asian nation's decades-long civil war.

18:36