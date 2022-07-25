No more monkeypox infections detected in Phuket

Dr Kukiat Kukiatikul, the Phuket public health chief, gives an update on monkeypox on Monday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Of 19 people deemed at high risk of infection by Thailand's first case of monkeypox, a Nigerian who fled to Cambodia, tests on 12 had already returned negative, provincial health chief Kukiat Kukiatikul said on Monday.

Results for the seven others were expected in one or two days, Dr Kukiat said.

He said teams of investigators were involved in active case finding throughout Phuket. People could rest assured and have confidence in the health system's measures to prevent and control monkeypox.

The infected Nigerian has been detained by police in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, after fleeing from treatment in Phuket.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has said the man, who arrived in Thailand last October on a three-month visa, was an overstayer and Thailand does not want him back.