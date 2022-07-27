Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New zoo gets B4.3bn funding
Thailand
General

New zoo gets B4.3bn funding

published : 27 Jul 2022 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

A second and final tranche of the government's budget worth 4.3 billion baht has been disbursed to build a new zoo that will replace Dusit Zoo in Bangkok, which closed four years ago, according to deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.

The last batch of the budget was approved by the cabinet on Tuesday. It will finance the remaining construction of the zoo and other expenses over the next four years.

The first tranche valued at 5.3 billion baht was given the green light by the cabinet in January.

The new zoo in Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani is located on 300 rai of royally donated land.

Its soft opening is set for 2026, said Ms Rachada. Currently, it has opened a Mini Zoo where people can visit animals relocated from Dusit Zoo.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

The lowdown on the Zipmex situation

A major announcement this week has provided the public with some clarification on the situation facing one of Thailand's leading crypto exchanges.

06:19
Thailand

New zoo gets B4.3bn funding

A second and final tranche of the government's budget worth 4.3 billion baht has been disbursed to build a new zoo that will replace Dusit Zoo in Bangkok, which closed four years ago, according to deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.

06:00
World

Pair of new studies point to natural Covid origin

WASHINGTON - An animal market in China's Wuhan really was the epicenter of the Covid pandemic, according to a pair of new studies in the journal Science published Tuesday that claimed to have tipped the balance in the debate about the virus' origins.

05:45