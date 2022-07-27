New zoo gets B4.3bn funding

A second and final tranche of the government's budget worth 4.3 billion baht has been disbursed to build a new zoo that will replace Dusit Zoo in Bangkok, which closed four years ago, according to deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.

The last batch of the budget was approved by the cabinet on Tuesday. It will finance the remaining construction of the zoo and other expenses over the next four years.

The first tranche valued at 5.3 billion baht was given the green light by the cabinet in January.

The new zoo in Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani is located on 300 rai of royally donated land.

Its soft opening is set for 2026, said Ms Rachada. Currently, it has opened a Mini Zoo where people can visit animals relocated from Dusit Zoo.