Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Tourist found dead on rocks below viewpoint in Phuket
Thailand
General

Tourist found dead on rocks below viewpoint in Phuket

published : 27 Jul 2022 at 13:05

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Rescue workers bring the body of the 74-year-old American tourist from the base of windmill viewpoint to the shore, in Muang district, Phuket, on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)
Rescue workers bring the body of the 74-year-old American tourist from the base of windmill viewpoint to the shore, in Muang district, Phuket, on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A 74-year-old American tourist was found dead on the rocks below windmill viewpoint at Cape Promthep in Muang district on Wednesday morning.

A local resident discovered the body, Boonsom Phonrob, head of village  Moo 2 in tambon Rawai, told Chalong police.

Pol Col Charas Lempan, deputy investigation chief at Chalong, said the dead man was lying face down, wedged between rocks.

He was wearing a sports T-shirt, green shorts and red Converse shoes. His waist bag contained his passport and Thai, US and South Korean currency totallng more than 30,000 baht, along with a hotel keycard.

From the condition of the body, he was believed to have been dead at least seven days.

Police said it appeared he fell from the viewpoint, but nobody had reported seeing it. The man had not been seen at his Rawai hotel since July 7.

The body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The US embassy had been informed. The man's name was withheld pending notification of relatives. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

Japan struggles with record-setting seventh coronavirus wave

After some short-lived optimism that the worst of the Covid pandemic might be over, health experts are warning that the peak of the seventh wave has yet to arrive.

14:17
Thailand

Activities at new army park to mark King's birthday

A religious ceremony and other activities to honour His Majesty the King's birthday were held on Wednesday morning at Tossamintarapirom, a new park built by the army on royally-donated land at Khlong Hok in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province.

13:51
World

7.1-magnitude earthquake hits northern Philippines, 4 killed

MANILA: A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, shattering windows of buildings at the epicentre and shaking high-rise towers more than 300 kilometres away in the capital Manila.

13:44