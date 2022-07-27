Tourist found dead on rocks below viewpoint in Phuket

Rescue workers bring the body of the 74-year-old American tourist from the base of windmill viewpoint to the shore, in Muang district, Phuket, on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A 74-year-old American tourist was found dead on the rocks below windmill viewpoint at Cape Promthep in Muang district on Wednesday morning.

A local resident discovered the body, Boonsom Phonrob, head of village Moo 2 in tambon Rawai, told Chalong police.

Pol Col Charas Lempan, deputy investigation chief at Chalong, said the dead man was lying face down, wedged between rocks.

He was wearing a sports T-shirt, green shorts and red Converse shoes. His waist bag contained his passport and Thai, US and South Korean currency totallng more than 30,000 baht, along with a hotel keycard.

From the condition of the body, he was believed to have been dead at least seven days.

Police said it appeared he fell from the viewpoint, but nobody had reported seeing it. The man had not been seen at his Rawai hotel since July 7.

The body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The US embassy had been informed. The man's name was withheld pending notification of relatives.