Health ministry withdraws demand for punishment of cannabis abusers

Cannabis leaves are seen on a bowl of curry exhibited at a press conference on the merits of cannabis at the Department of Health Service Support in Nonthaburi province on Tuesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Public Health Ministry has withdrew its written request for the police to take legal action against unauthorised sellers of cannabis and will revise it to protect vendors and household users.

Dr Narong Saiwong, deputy permanent secretary for public health, said on Wednesday the Public Health Ministry on Tuesday wrote to the national police office asking police to take legal action against unauthorised cannabis researchers, exporters, sellers and processors.

In the latest development, the ministry withdrew the letter and said it would revise the content to avoid adversely affecting many people. The request for legal action should target only those who used cannabis flowers, he said.

People should be allowed to use cannabis roots, stems, branches and leaves, he said.

Dr Yongyot Thammawut, director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, said the Public Health Ministry would also set a legal limit for the quantity of cannabis flowers in households' possession so that people could grow cannabis and keep its flowers for personal health-oriented use.

The details would be concluded next week, he said.