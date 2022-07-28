1,902 new Covid patients, 32 deaths as severe cases rise

A health worker from the Zendai organisation takes a swab sample from a boy for a rapid antigen test in Bangkok on Jan 5, 2022. (Reuters file photo)

The country registered 1,902 new Covid-19 cases under treatment and 32 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning, with a gradual increase in severe cases over the past two weeks.

This compared with 2,747 new cases and 34 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 1,901 local cases and one imported case.

As of Wednesday, 23,960 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment, including 12,051 in hospitals, 295 in hospitels and 11,583 at home or in community isolation centres, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Of those in hospital, 904 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation, with 445 dependent on ventilators.

Although the number of new patients receiving treatment had steadily declined, the figures for seriously ill patients were going in the opposite direction. The number of patients suffering from lung inflation was 789 on July 15 compared with 904 reported on Thursday, while the number of new cases in treatment dropped from 2,263 to 1,902 during the same period.

The number of patients using ventilators increased slightly from 21 to 25 over the past two weeks.

(Screenshot from https://covid19.who.int/region/searo/country/th)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha advised revellers during the long weekend to strictly observe social distancing guidelines, particularly when using public transport services or in crowded areas, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Thursday.

Vaccinations continued to progress, with the focus on booster shots.

The government administered 141.41 million doses as of Wednesday. On that day alone, 73,677 vaccine doses were administered, 53,667 of them as booster shots. Only 6,943 doses were for a first and 13,067 for a second shot.

On Wednesday, 2,129 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,584,070 Covid-19 cases, including 2,360,635 cases this year, with 4,528,820 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,290 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,592 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 880,000 in 24 hours to 578.35 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 1,902 to 6.41 million.