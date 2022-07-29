House panel pushes lab study agenda

A House panel on technology is pushing for the setting up of a laboratory to promote space science, so the kingdom can one day reap its economic benefits.

The Parliament's Committee on Communications, Telecommunications, and Digital Economy and Society has instructed a sub-panel to work with the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) and education institutes to set up the laboratory.

Settapong Malisuwan, vice chair of the panel, said he has approached Wiang Pa Pao Technical College, King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang and Rajamangala University of Technology Isan for technical assistance in the project.

He said the lab will be instrumental in creating a network for education on space affairs and activities to stimulate interest in the field among young people.

Young people will become fully aware of the impacts of climate change and learn about space technologies from academics and industry specialists, he said.

The students will also learn about CubeSat, a small satellite used in space research, he said.

Aside from Gistda, the committee also plans to ask other agencies, including Thaicom, the Center for Earth Observation, National Telecom, Asia Aviation Academy and National Telecom for equipment and specialists for the project.

"We must start laying the foundations for the young generation," he said. "We must be prepared for a space economy."

"If we don't, or start late, we'll lose economic and national development opportunities," he said. "If we do a good job, we can become a hub in the region."