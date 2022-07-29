Indiafest eyes 'Look East' policy

The Indian embassy will organise a second edition of the "Northeast India Festival" in Thailand this weekend to promote its culture and celebrate 75 years of bilateral ties.

Suchitra Durai, Indian ambassador to Thailand, said the event is one of the key activities related to the Indian government's "Look East" policy, which was launched in 1992 to tighten its partnership with Southeast Asian nations.

It was first held in Thailand in 2019 before hitting a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, she said.

This year's event will be bigger as the embassy is bringing representatives and performances from eight northeastern Indian states to showcase the country's cultural diversity and beauty, she added.

Northeast India "has a historical connection with Southeast Asia", she said.

"This promotion of the northeast region is extremely important. It is a key complement of our 'Act East' policy, so we are extremely happy that here in Thailand we have been able to launch, not just the first-ever Northeast India festival outside India, but [also a second edition]," she added.

She said contemporary performances, arts, fashion, tourism and music will be organised at the venue to attract young travellers and teach them more about the region and country.

"The northeast region ... has a huge attraction in terms of tourism, especially for young people who love adventure, to enjoy the mountainous area or wildlife," she said.

The event will run from July 30–31 at Centara Grand at CentralWorld.