New rule caps cars at under 100kph on expressways

Makkasan Interchange, Bangkok. (Photo: Sarot Meksophawannakul)

Four-wheeled vehicles are not allowed to exceed 100 kilometres per hour on expressways, according to new ministry regulations reported by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT).

EXAT posted a public announcement to its social media channels declaring new ministry regulated speed limits for expressways that took effect on July 22.

On elevated expressways, four-wheeled vehicles cannot exceed 100 kilometres per hour, while trucks carrying less than 2.2 tonnes, public transport vehicles carrying less than 15 people and school buses cannot exceed 80 kilometres per hour, according to the new regulations.

For ground-level expressways, four-wheeled automobiles are limited to no more than 110 kilometres per hour while trucks carrying less than 2.2 tonnes, public transport vehicles carrying less than 15 people and school buses cannot exceed 90 kilometres per hour.

The announcement has garnered considerable attention and criticism online, with most commenters opining that driving at high speeds should be allowed for motorists willing to pay tolls.