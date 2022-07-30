Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New rule caps cars at under 100kph on expressways
Thailand
General

New rule caps cars at under 100kph on expressways

published : 30 Jul 2022 at 09:29

writer: Online Reporters

Makkasan Interchange, Bangkok. (Photo: Sarot Meksophawannakul)
Makkasan Interchange, Bangkok. (Photo: Sarot Meksophawannakul)

Four-wheeled vehicles are not allowed to exceed 100 kilometres per hour on expressways, according to new ministry regulations reported by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT).

EXAT posted a public announcement to its social media channels declaring new ministry regulated speed limits for expressways that took effect on July 22.

On elevated expressways, four-wheeled vehicles cannot exceed 100 kilometres per hour, while trucks carrying less than 2.2 tonnes, public transport vehicles carrying less than 15 people and school buses cannot exceed 80 kilometres per hour, according to the new regulations.

For ground-level expressways, four-wheeled automobiles are limited to no more than 110 kilometres per hour while trucks carrying less than 2.2 tonnes, public transport vehicles carrying less than 15 people and school buses cannot exceed 90 kilometres per hour.

The announcement has garnered considerable attention and criticism online, with most commenters opining that driving at high speeds should be allowed for motorists willing to pay tolls.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (7)
MOST RECENT
Business

Recession Fears Loom as U.S. Economy Contracts Again

The U.S. economy shrank for a second quarter in a row -- a common definition of recession -- as the housing market buckled under rising interest rates and high inflation took steam out of business and consumer spending.

10:50
Thailand

Thailand 'has highest number of wild tigers in Southeast Asia'

Thailand has the highest number of wild tigers in Southeast Asia thanks to a national conservation project implemented since 2010, according to Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa.

10:00
Thailand

New rule caps cars at under 100kph on expressways

Four-wheeled vehicles are not allowed to exceed 100 kilometres per hour on expressways, according to new ministry regulations reported by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT).

09:29