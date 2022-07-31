Rocket booster won't hit the kingdom: space agency

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) says debris from the 21-tonne rocket booster of China's Long March 5B rocket will not hit Thailand and is likely to fall into the Indian Ocean on Sunday.

The Space Technology Research Center under Gistda previously said the chance of the debris hitting Thailand was 1.2% but in an updated forecast in afternoon said the rocket will not pass Thailand.

"Thailand will not bear any impact. Do not panic," it said.

The booster weighs about 21 tonnes and it is expected to break up as it enters Earth's atmosphere.

The debris may weigh less by the time it hits the Indian Ocean, though it will still be going at speed.

Gistda has the technology to predict when space debris will fall up to a day in advance, it said.

Previously, the centre said the rocket booster would enter orbit over Thailand twice yesterday and today, but the latest information shows its trajectory will not pass the country.

Some netizens on social media were worried about a close shave.

China launched its Long March-5B mission on July 24 to connect its Wentian module with the Tianhe space station for research.

Gistda has developed its Space Traffic Management System to analyse data and predict incidents on Earth and in the oceans, including the booster's fall.

Gistda says it will add more functions to the system from available space data.