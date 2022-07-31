Section
1,664 new Covid cases, 26 more deaths
Thailand
1,664 new Covid cases, 26 more deaths

published : 31 Jul 2022 at 08:34

writer: Online Reporters

Holidaymakers relax on Jomthien beach in Pattaya after the government relaxes Covid-19 restrictions. (Photo: Marine Department)
The country registered 1,664 more Covid-19 cases and 26 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 1,962 new cases and 32 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

There were 1,663 local cases and one imported case.

On Saturday, 2,800 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,590,176 Covid-19 cases, including 2,366,741 cases this year, with 4,535,630 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,385 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,687 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

