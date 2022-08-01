Falling U-turn bridge kills two on highway

The beam of the U-turn flyover fell on Rama II Highway in Muang district, Samut Sakhon, on Sunday night. (Photo: Highways Department)

SAMUT SAKHON: Two people were killed and one was injured when a beam of a U-turn flyover fell on to Rama II Highway in Muang district Sunday night.

The incident happened at the 34th kilometre marker on Rama II Highway aka Thon Buri-Pak Tho in front of Vibharam Samutsakhon Hospital at about 8.30pm.

The huge concrete beam, about 10 metres long weighing about five tonnes, together with its concrete rail guard fell onto three vehicles passing underneath the U-turn flyover that was closed for maintenance.

The beam hit directly a Chevrolet car and partly a pickup truck and an empty oil tank truck on the Bangkok-bound side of the highway.

A woman who was the front passenger of the car was killed instantly. Its driver was pulled out of the car by eyewitnesses. Five people on the pickup truck were narrowly unscathed as only the front of the truck was crunched. Two workers were injured and one of them later succumbed to wounds. They were working on the flyover.

The incident caused heavy traffic congestion on the highway as workers were removing the debris from its express lanes. Motorists could use only its frontage lanes. Highways officials closed the expressway lanes for fear of the unsecure structure of the U-turn flyover.

The Highways Department had closed the old U-turn flyover since June 23 for maintenance due to its wear and tear.

It had been heavily used by big trucks. Its surface was eroded and showed the steel rods that reinforced it. The maintenance was earlier set for completion at the end of this month.