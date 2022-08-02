Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
'Depressed' policeman kills wife, then himself
Thailand
General

'Depressed' policeman kills wife, then himself

published : 2 Aug 2022 at 10:23

writer: Chinnawat Singha

Forensic police at the police house in Sai Yoi, Phitsanulok, where a police officer is believed to have shot his wife and then killed himself on Monday night. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)
Forensic police at the police house in Sai Yoi, Phitsanulok, where a police officer is believed to have shot his wife and then killed himself on Monday night. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: A police officer said to suffer fits of depression is believed to have shot dead his wife and then killed himself at the Sai Yoi police living quarters in Noen Maprang district on Monday night.

Their bodies were discovered and reported about  9pm, Pol Lt Col Suparerk Chanmee, a duty officer at Sai Yoi police station, said.

Pol Lt Somsak Taklom, 57, deputy chief inspector for suppression at Sai Yok police station, and his wife Nongluck, 49, were found dead in his house.

Forensic police and a doctor from Noen Maprang Hospital examined the bodies and reported the woman was shot in the face, the chest and an arm, and Pol Lt Somsak had a gunshot to his right temple.

A Sig Sauer P320 pistol belonging to Pol Lt Somsak was found near the bodies.

His police friends at the station said Pol Lt Somsak  lived alone in the house most of the time, while his wife stayed with her elder sister in Phitsanulok town. She was a vendor.

They saw his wife return to the house on Monday night, but did not know whether the couple had any problems.

Relatives of Nongluck said Pol Lt Somsak had suffered fits of depression and talked about taking his life many times, but had been calmed down by his wife.

It was believed Pol Lt Somsak shot his wife with the pistol found at the scene, and then shot himself. 

The investigation was continuing.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (6)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Safe, and slow

Nok Airlines defends the slow evacuation of passengers from the plane that crashed off the runway on landing at Chiang Rai, saying it was for their own safety - and there might have been wild animals prowling around.

11:59
World

Pelosi lands in Malaysia as China rages over Taiwan

KUALA LUMPUR: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, Malaysian state media reported, her second stop in an Asian tour that has sparked rage in Beijing over a possible stop in Taiwan.

11:45
World

Crackdown seeks to stifle Iran's critical voices

PARIS: Executions on a scale not seen for years. Mass arrests of regime critics including top film-makers. Trials of foreign nationals denounced as a sham by their families.

11:45