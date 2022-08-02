'Depressed' policeman kills wife, then himself

Forensic police at the police house in Sai Yoi, Phitsanulok, where a police officer is believed to have shot his wife and then killed himself on Monday night. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: A police officer said to suffer fits of depression is believed to have shot dead his wife and then killed himself at the Sai Yoi police living quarters in Noen Maprang district on Monday night.

Their bodies were discovered and reported about 9pm, Pol Lt Col Suparerk Chanmee, a duty officer at Sai Yoi police station, said.



Pol Lt Somsak Taklom, 57, deputy chief inspector for suppression at Sai Yok police station, and his wife Nongluck, 49, were found dead in his house.

Forensic police and a doctor from Noen Maprang Hospital examined the bodies and reported the woman was shot in the face, the chest and an arm, and Pol Lt Somsak had a gunshot to his right temple.



A Sig Sauer P320 pistol belonging to Pol Lt Somsak was found near the bodies.

His police friends at the station said Pol Lt Somsak lived alone in the house most of the time, while his wife stayed with her elder sister in Phitsanulok town. She was a vendor.

They saw his wife return to the house on Monday night, but did not know whether the couple had any problems.

Relatives of Nongluck said Pol Lt Somsak had suffered fits of depression and talked about taking his life many times, but had been calmed down by his wife.

It was believed Pol Lt Somsak shot his wife with the pistol found at the scene, and then shot himself.

The investigation was continuing.