Two injured by bomb in South

Villagers gather in front of Mai Kaen Hospital in Pattani where two tambon security volunteers injured by a bomb explosion were admitted for treatment on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: Two defence volunteers were injured by the explosion of an improvised bomb while they were providing security for teachers in Mai Kaen district on Tuesday morning, police said.

They were part of a six-man team from tambon Mai Kaen patrolling on three motorcycles along a rural road near Ban Krachut in tambon Mai Kaen.

They were providing security for teachers going to Ban Krachut School. The bomb was concealed beside the road and detonated as they went past.

Two members of the patrol were wounded - Chamroen Lekphet and Asrof Ma-ing. They were admitted to Mai Kaen Hospital.

Police blamed local insurgents.