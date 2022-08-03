More bridge danger on Rama II Road

Concrete slabs hang loosely from the parapet of a flyover above Rama II Road in Muang district of Samut Sakhon on Wednesday morning. Motorists reported it to highway police, who promptly closed the traffic lanes beneath. (Photo: Highway police)

SAMUT SAKHON: More lanes were closed on Rama II Road on Wednesday, to allow the removal of loose-hanging concrete slabs from a flyover, while another section that had been closed by Sunday night's U-turn bridge collapse was reopened.

Highways police closed part of the highway on Wednesday morning after motorists spotted four concrete slabs hanging insecurely from a flyover parapet at the 22 kilometre marker in tambon Khok Krabue of Muang district.

Local highway officials said there were marks showing a tall vehicle had hit the flyover. The concrete surface had cracked, exposing the steel reinforcing. The damaged pieces were removed for public safety and the road reopened.

Also on Rama II Road, Bangkok-bound express lanes reopened to traffic on Wednesday morning after the Highways Department removed four remaining beams on the U-turn bridge above the 34th kilometre marker.

The lanes had been closed since Sunday night when an outer beam fell from the bridge, killing two people and injuring two others. The official investigation is expected to take two weeks.

Highways Department director-general Sarawut Songwilai said officials would check the remaining structure of the 29-year-old U-turn bridge and decide whether it could be maintained or should be replaced.