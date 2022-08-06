Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
83 Bangkok pubs shuttered over safety concerns
Thailand
General

83 Bangkok pubs shuttered over safety concerns

Chadchart orders checks in every district after Sattahip nightspot tragedy

published : 6 Aug 2022 at 17:24

writer: Online Reporters

Bartenders prepare drinks at a nightspot on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. (File photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Bartenders prepare drinks at a nightspot on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. (File photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has ordered all 50 districts in the city to carry out safety checks at entertainment venues, following the fatal nightclub fire in Chon Buri and another recent fire incident in the Silom area.

The governor on Saturday reported progress in a city-wide survey of the safety of entertainment venues, indicating he has received 400 reports so far with 83 locations considered problematic and ordered to suspend their operations.

The city is emphasising the readiness of fire escapes, including their visibility by patrons, while police have been asked to assist in the checks, he said.

Mr Chadchart was responding to the blaze at the Mountain B pub in Sattahip early Friday, which resulted in 15 deaths and 37 injuries, expressing his condolences over the loss of life and property.

Numerous questions have been raised about the Sattahip incident, including the lack of fire exits and the use of inflammable soundproofing materials. As well, it has been revealed that the business lacked a licence to operate as a pub.

Mr Chadchart said the Sattahip tragedy should have been avoided, noting that he had called for more checks in the capital following a fire that broke out in a six-storey building on Silom Road on June 7.

With more tourists visiting Bangkok following the country’s reopening, the governor said it was particularly important to step up safety measures.

He has tasked his adviser, Pol Maj-Gen Adisorn Ngamjitsuksri, with overseeing reviews, adding that the frequency of checks would be increased at this time.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

More than 300 illegal fishing traps seized in South

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: More than 300 illegal fishing traps were seized in Pak Phanang Bay in this southern province on Saturday, raising concerns about the depletion of marine resources.

17:43
Thailand

Pub safety blitz

Bangkok governor says 83 nightspots in the capital have been closed so far amid stepped-up safety checks following the fire that took 15 lives at a pub in Sattahip.

17:24
Thailand

Pair arrested with B18m in fake US bills

Police have arrested two men with 18 million baht worth of counterfeit US currency, which they suspect might have been printed on a press that went missing after a counterfeiting bust last year.

16:56