83 Bangkok pubs shuttered over safety concerns

Bartenders prepare drinks at a nightspot on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. (File photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has ordered all 50 districts in the city to carry out safety checks at entertainment venues, following the fatal nightclub fire in Chon Buri and another recent fire incident in the Silom area.

The governor on Saturday reported progress in a city-wide survey of the safety of entertainment venues, indicating he has received 400 reports so far with 83 locations considered problematic and ordered to suspend their operations.

The city is emphasising the readiness of fire escapes, including their visibility by patrons, while police have been asked to assist in the checks, he said.

Mr Chadchart was responding to the blaze at the Mountain B pub in Sattahip early Friday, which resulted in 15 deaths and 37 injuries, expressing his condolences over the loss of life and property.

Numerous questions have been raised about the Sattahip incident, including the lack of fire exits and the use of inflammable soundproofing materials. As well, it has been revealed that the business lacked a licence to operate as a pub.

Mr Chadchart said the Sattahip tragedy should have been avoided, noting that he had called for more checks in the capital following a fire that broke out in a six-storey building on Silom Road on June 7.

With more tourists visiting Bangkok following the country’s reopening, the governor said it was particularly important to step up safety measures.

He has tasked his adviser, Pol Maj-Gen Adisorn Ngamjitsuksri, with overseeing reviews, adding that the frequency of checks would be increased at this time.