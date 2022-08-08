Army receives more Strykers

Thailand has received a new batch of Stryker combat vehicles. Army photo

The Royal Thai Army has received a delivery 10 US-made Stryker armoured infantry carriers, which arrived recently at Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri.

The vehicles, bought from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency, cost about 900 million baht. The RTA now has 130 of them. The army purchased Stryker carriers in three batches- of 70, 50 and 10 - in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 fiscal years respectively. The total budget for the vehicles is about 9.1 billion baht.

The procurement also includes spare parts, tools and testing equipment, along with training and maintenance support.

The 10 vehicles were taken to the Ordnance Department in Saraburi over the weekend for inspection before being delivered to the 11th Infantry Division in Chachoengsao province.