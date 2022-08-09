Heavy rain in 43 provinces

Runoff from the Petchabun mountain range pours over a bridge across Khlong Chompoo in Noen Maprang district of Phitsanulok after heavy rain in the northern province on Tuesday. About 20 nearby families were evacuated to Wat Ban Chompoo. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha).

More heavy rain was forecast to continue in 43 provinces, covering all regions, on Tuesday, with flood warnings.

The Meteorological Department said the active monsoon trough lies across the North and upper Northeast of Thailand and into a tropical depression over the upper South China Sea.

Meanwhile, a rather strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

With these conditons, heavy to heavy rain was expected toconrtinue in parts of the North, the Northeast, the Central Plains, the East and the South on Tuesday. The weather office warned of possible flash floods and water courses overflowing.

Affected areas are 11 provinces in the North (Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phisanulok and Phetchabun), 18 provinces in the Northeast (Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani), five in the Central Plains (Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri and Sara Buri) and seven in the East (Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat)

Waves up to 2-3 metres high were expected in the upper Andaman Sea and, more than 3 metres high during thundershowers. Waves of about 2 metres were likely in the upper Gulf of Thailand, and more than 2 metres high during thundershowers. All boats should proceed with caution and small boats should stay ashore, the department said.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said on Tuesday that heavy rain on Sunday and Monday had triggered flash floods in 10 provinces, affecting 362 households in 98 villages.

The affected provinces are five in the North (Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun), two in the Northeast (Loei and Maha Sarakham) and three in the East (Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat)

On Tuesday, a storm hit two districts in Songkhla, Thepha and Singha Nakhon, affecting 74 households in four tambons. No injuries were reported, the department said.