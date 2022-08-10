Lost tourists found in Koh Phangan forest

Section
The Spanish tourist, in red shorts, flashes a thumb's up after being found by a search team. He and a woman companion from Belarussia called for help via hotline 1155 after getting lost in a forest of Koh Phangan, Surat Thani province, on Tuesday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
SURAT THANI: Two foreign tourists who reported by phone they had lost their way while walking in a forest on Koh Phangan were found and brought to safety by a search party on Tuesday night.

About 8pm, Koh Phangan tourist police received an emergency call on hotline 1155 from two foreign tourists, a Spanish man and Belarussian woman.

They said they had become lost after going for a walk on a mountain near Moo 5 village in tambon Koh Phangan and were in need of help.

Tourist and local officials formed a search team and set out to find them. 

They found Jaime Iabaig Nunez, 25, from Spain, and Darya Pankova, 22, from Belarus, about 10.20pm. They were tired but unharmed.

After being given food and water the two tourists were taken back to Hi Life Bangalow at Moo 8 village in tambon Koh Phangan, where they were staying.

The two tourists had called for help on hotline 1155. The search team contacted them using WhatsApp instant messaging app, to learn more about their location. 

