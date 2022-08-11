Going, going click

Leica has launched Royal Limited Edition gold-plated M10-P cameras, to mark the Royal Coronation of His Majesty the King.

They are also imprinted with the King's Royal Coronation emblem. There are two versions, with one in yellow crocodile leather with two lens priced at 1.5 million baht.

The other comes in green with one lens and is priced at one million baht.

Twenty-two cameras will be available for auction via 22 charitable foundations.