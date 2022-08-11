Foreigner in hot water for TikTok fishing video

A screenshot from a video posted on TikTok shows the tourist with his illegal catch. (Photo supplied)

Authorities are searching for a foreign man after a TikTok video of him illegally catching parrotfish off Koh Phi Phi Leh in Krabi provoked outraged reaction.

The video showed the man with three endangered parrotfish and two other fish, and also stabbing a sea eel, said Sophon Thongee, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

The stunt was shown on the TikTok account “@roslanofficial”, which features a number of adventure-themed activities. The video was subsequently shared on other social media sites, drawing comments from upset local residents.

“I have ordered local officials to find the boatman and the foreign tourist quickly for punishment because this is a very serious issue,” Mr Sophon said on Thursday.

He said the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation had informed him that the illegal catch happened off Koh Phi Phi Leh in Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park. Officials have already identified the boat that the foreigner boarded.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa was informed of the incident, he added.

“He is very angry and ordered (officials) to bring the tourist to punishment,” Mr Sophon said.

The incident was not the first of its kind, he said. Some Italian tourists who took selfies while holding coral and sea animals were punished by having their stay terminated.