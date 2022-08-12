Pub quarrel leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

A car rear window was damaged when a paramilitary ranger fired his assault rifle after a quarrel at a pub in Muang district, Yala province, early Friday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

YALA: Police arrested a paramilitary ranger who allegedly shot and stabbed three people following a quarrel at a popular pub in Muang district of this southern border province early Friday, resulting in two deaths and one injury.

Police said the attack happened at Nasa Discovery pub on Chalermchai Road in tambon Sateng at 12.45am. The paramilitary ranger fired an assault rifle at people with whom he had a quarrel.

A 38-year-old woman, Sumalee Sirirat, and a 31-year-old man, Suruekorn Thodchamroon, succumbed to their wounds at a local hospital. The woman sustained a stab wound to her waist, while the man was shot in the chest and upper left arm.

Another man, Surasak Isaro, 41, was shot in the right shoulder but remained conscious. Many vehicles at the nightspot were sprayed with bullets.

Police arrested the ranger at Muang Mai market after he escaped in a car. He was identified as Hadchaicharn Thumnum, a 25-year-old Phatthalung native. He was drunk when he carried out the attack.

During questioning, the ranger told police that he had a dispute at the pub and later returned with his assault rifle before firing multiple shots at the people.

The pub was frequently visited by local government officials, including paramilitary rangers.