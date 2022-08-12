Police search for Ratchaburi gold robber

Gone in 60 seconds, with 780,000 baht worth of gold

An armed man, left, reaches for a tray of gold necklaces at a gold shop in Ratchaburi province on Thursday. (Screenshot from security camera footage)

RATCHABURI: Police are stepping up their hunt for an armed man who made off with almost 780,000 baht worth of gold after holding up a shop in Baan Pong district on Thursday.

Police said the lone robber entered the Aurora gold shop in Big C Super Centre in Baan Pong, threatened staff and snatched up 13 two-baht weight of gold necklaces before escaping on a Honda Wave motorcycle.

Officers convened at 11pm that night to assess progress in tracking down the robber. They were reviewing surveillance camera footage to pinpoint his escape route and questioning witnesses, said Pol Maj Gen Piti Narukatarapichai, commander of Ratchaburi Provincial Police.

Police were also investigating suspects in the immediate area of the robbery and coordinating with nearby gold shops to collect any additional information.

Sila Worapakdi, 47, who operates a store near the gold shop, told reporters on Friday that the robber was about 160 centimetres tall and was wearing a medical mask, a cap and a pair of gloves to conceal his identity. After sweeping a tray of gold necklaces into a bag, the robber ran from the scene.

The entire incident took less than one minute.