Singaporean killed, 7 hurt in Phuket car-bus crash

Rescue workers prepare to take the injured from the car and the tour bus to hospitals following a crash in Karon area, Phuket, on Friday night. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A Singaporean woman was killed and seven others, including her four compatriots, injured when a car she was driving hit a small tour bus while coming downhill on a hilly road Muang district on Friday night.

The accident was reported around 10.50pm, said Pol Capt Charnnarong Prakhongkua, an investigation officer at Karon police station.

Police, disaster prevention and mitigation officials and rescue workers arrived at the scene and found a badly damaged Toyota Yaris with Phuket licence plates and a small white bus with Phuket licence plates and a broken windscreen on Patak Road in tambon Karon.

A preliminary investigation found that the car was travelling from tambon Chalong to tambon Karon. While the car was coming downhill, the driver lost control of her vehicle, causing it to hit the bus, which earlier took a group of tourists to Kata beach.

The impact of the crash caused five Singaporean tourists including the driver, the bus driver and two guides to sustain injuries.

The injured from both vehicles were rushed to Chalong and Vachira Phuket hospitals.

The Singaporean woman driver was unconscious at the scene and succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

On Saturday, Pol Lt Ekkachai Siri, an inspector if Phuket Tourist Police, disclosed details of the dead and injured victims in the crash.

The driver who was killed was identified as Ho Jia Hui Renee, 21. The four other injured Singaporeans –two men and two women – were Byran Teo Li Yan, 30, Poh Mao Xin, 30, Pang Jiang Ning Eliana, 21, and Ng Ja Xin, 66.

The three injured people in the bus were bus driver Anirut Chomcherd, 32, Nuengruethai Raknawa, 43, and South Korean woman Sang-min Lee, 41.

Police investigation was continuing to find the exact cause of the crash.