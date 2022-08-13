B46m in assets seized in gambling bust

Police question six alleged members of the 888Point (Eaddy) gambling network after they were arrested in Bangkok. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police have arrested six people accused of being part of an online gambling network and seized cash and other assets worth about 46 million baht.

Five women and one man are in custody after officers from the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) raided a house in Bangkok allegedly used for operating the online gambling website 888Point (Eaddy), said Pol Maj Gen Trairong Phiewphan, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Seized were cash in US dollar banknotes worth about 8 million baht, coins worth 194,000 baht, bank accounts containing 25.5 million baht, 104 computers and mobile phones and other items, for a combined total of about 35 million baht.

Other seized assets worth about 11 million baht included a house in Klong Sam Wa district of Bangkok, a condominium room in Muang district of Nonthaburi, a condominium room in Kannayao district of Bangkok and four cars. The money and other assets seized had a combined value of 46 million baht, said Pol Maj Gen Trairong.

The six suspects have been charged with colluding in operating gambling and money laundering.

Members of the 888Poing (Eaddy) network offered online gambling in several provinces including Chiang Rai, Udon Thani, Suphan Buri, Bangkok, Songkhla and Narathiwat, he said.