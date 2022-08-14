Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Singaporean killed as car hits small tour bus in Phuket
Thailand
General

Singaporean killed as car hits small tour bus in Phuket

published : 14 Aug 2022 at 08:18

newspaper section: News

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

PHUKET: A Singaporean woman was killed and seven others, including her four compatriots, were injured after the car she was driving hit a small tour bus while descending a hill in Muang district on Friday night, say police.

The collision was reported about 10.50pm, said Pol Capt Charnnarong Prakhongkua, an investigation officer at Karon station.

Police officers, disaster prevention and mitigation officials and rescue workers arrived at the scene on Patak Road in tambon Karon to find a badly damaged Toyota Yaris and a small white bus, both with Phuket number plates.

A preliminary investigation found the car was travelling from tambon Chalong to tambon Karon. While the car was coming downhill, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it collided with the bus, which had earlier taken a group of tourists to Kata beach.

The crash left four Singaporean tourists in the car in addition to the bus driver and two guides with injuries, Pol Capt Charnnarong said.

They were taken to Chalong and Vachira Phuket hospitals, he said.

The Singaporean driver of the car was found unconscious at the scene and succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, he said.

Pol Lt Ekkachai Siri, inspector with Phuket Tourist Police, on Saturday released details of the dead and injured victims in the crash.

The car driver was identified as Ho Jia Hui Renee, 21. The four injured Singaporeans -- two men and two women -- were Byran Teo Li Yan, 30, Poh Mao Xin, 30, Pang Jiang Ning Eliana, 21, and Ng Ja Xin, 66.

The three injured people in the bus were bus driver Anirut Chomcherd, 32, and guides Nuengruethai Raknawa, 43, and South Korean woman Sang-min Lee, 41.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Mekong provinces warned of flood danger Aug 14-18

Provinces located along the Mekong river bank should be on high alert for a possible rise in the water level of 1.0-2.0 metres from Aug 14-15, the National Water Command Centre (NWCC) warned on Saturday.

12:55
World

Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of nuclear plant strikes

KYIV, Ukraine: Kyiv and Moscow have exchanged blame for fresh shelling around Europe's largest nuclear facility, which is in Russia's control and has come under fire repeatedly in the past week.

11:45
Thailand

Anutin banks on 'Thai Power' model to win over voters

KRABI: The Bhumjaithai Party on Saturday launched its pre-election campaign with an economic model it has labelled "Thai Power" in the hope of boosting its vote in a national poll expected to take place next year.

11:18