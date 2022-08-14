Singaporean killed as car hits small tour bus in Phuket

PHUKET: A Singaporean woman was killed and seven others, including her four compatriots, were injured after the car she was driving hit a small tour bus while descending a hill in Muang district on Friday night, say police.

The collision was reported about 10.50pm, said Pol Capt Charnnarong Prakhongkua, an investigation officer at Karon station.

Police officers, disaster prevention and mitigation officials and rescue workers arrived at the scene on Patak Road in tambon Karon to find a badly damaged Toyota Yaris and a small white bus, both with Phuket number plates.

A preliminary investigation found the car was travelling from tambon Chalong to tambon Karon. While the car was coming downhill, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it collided with the bus, which had earlier taken a group of tourists to Kata beach.

The crash left four Singaporean tourists in the car in addition to the bus driver and two guides with injuries, Pol Capt Charnnarong said.

They were taken to Chalong and Vachira Phuket hospitals, he said.

The Singaporean driver of the car was found unconscious at the scene and succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, he said.

Pol Lt Ekkachai Siri, inspector with Phuket Tourist Police, on Saturday released details of the dead and injured victims in the crash.

The car driver was identified as Ho Jia Hui Renee, 21. The four injured Singaporeans -- two men and two women -- were Byran Teo Li Yan, 30, Poh Mao Xin, 30, Pang Jiang Ning Eliana, 21, and Ng Ja Xin, 66.

The three injured people in the bus were bus driver Anirut Chomcherd, 32, and guides Nuengruethai Raknawa, 43, and South Korean woman Sang-min Lee, 41.