Most people worried about monkeypox: Poll

Disease control staff clean up the room where the first monkeypox patient found in Phuket - a Nigerian man - was treated late last month before he fled to Cambodia. (Photo: Department of Disease Control)

Most people are worried by the discoveries of monkeypox cases in Thailand and most of them already have some knowledge and understanding of the virus, according to survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,095 people throughout the country from Aug 5-11.



Asked whether they were concerned by the discoveries of monkeypox cases in Thailand, 54,34% were fairly concerned; 27.21% not quite concerned; 14.16% much concerned; and 4.29% not concerned at all.



Most of the respondents, 66.76%, said they had some knowledge and understanding about monkeypox and 5.30% had full knowledge of it. On the other side, 24.29% knew very little about it and 3.65% knew nothing about it.



Asked which source of information about monkeypox was most reliable to them, 37.17% mentioned the Ministry of Public Health; 16.44% the Department of Medical Services; 14.25% social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; and 9.22% mainstream media such as television, radio and newspapers.



Asked which between between Covid-19 and monkeypox they were more concerned about, 41.19% were equally concerned about the two diseases; 29.32% more concerned about monkeypox; 24.38% more concerned about Covid-19; and 5.11% not concerned by any of them.



Asked whether they thought the government would be able to handle monkeypox, 46.58% said "yes"; 29.22% said "no"; and 24.20% were uncertain.



Asked what they wanted the government to do to cope with monkeypox, with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer, 81.55% wanted the government to keep feeding people with correct information; 60.82% said people should be advised how to protect themselves from the disease; 59.36% said the government must disclose all information about the disease without concealment; 58.45% said strict measures must be taken to screen and quarantine high-risk people from abroad; and 56.16% moneykeypox vaccine should be made available.





