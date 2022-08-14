Mekong provinces warned of flood danger Aug 14-18

The Mekong River flows by Nakhon Phanom province on Friday. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

Provinces located along the Mekong river bank should be on high alert for a possible rise in the water level of 1.0-2.0 metres from Aug 14-15, the National Water Command Centre (NWCC) warned on Saturday.

According to the announcement, there was continuous heavy rain over Luang Prabang province of Laos on Aug 11 and 12. The quantity of water running past the Sayaboury Dam was expected to be 9,000-10,000 cubic metres per second during Aug 13-14.



As a result, more water would be discharged downstream from the Sayaboury Dam.



Agencies concerned should warn people living along the Mekong river in Loei, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan and Ubon Ratchathani provinces to watch out for a sudden rise in the water level of 1.0-2.0m from Aug 14-15, the announcement said.