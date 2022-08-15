Ranger killed, police, civilians injured by plantation bombs

Medics help a villager injured while tapping rubber at a plantation in Narathiwat's Sungai Padi district on Monday morning. A second bomb in the same plantation killed an army ranger and injured seven police and another civilian. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: An army ranger was killed and seven policemen and two civilians injured by bomb explosions in a rubber plantation in Sungai Padi district of this southern border province on Monday morning, police said.

The first explosion occurred about 6.30am in a rubber plantation about 500 metres from Khok Kai village in tambon To Deng.

A local woman, rubber tapper Pathum Nakthong, was seriously injured.

Police, rangers and an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team were dispatched to the plantation.

About 7.40am, while they were clearing the area, another bomb exploded in the same plantation, about 200 metres from the first.

M/Sgt Somchai Daeng-ngoen, of Ranger Company 4818, was killed in the second blast.

Eight others were injured:

- Pol Lt Col Wasan Panphot, deputy chief of Sungai Padi police;

- Pol Sgt Maj Veenat Pradittham, driver of the Sungai Padi deputy police chief;

- Pol Capt Sathaban Suwannakan, an EOD officer from Border Patrol Police Company 447;

- Pol Capt Yuthaphum Samanwon, an EOD officer from BPP Company 447;

- Pol Sr Sgt Maj Amornthep Thongluang, an EOD officer from BPP Company 447;

- Pol Sr Sgt Maj Prapan Phumnual, an EOD officer from BPP Company 447;

- Pol Sgt Maj Panuwat Compunut, an EOD officer from BPP Company 447; and

- Vinai Noosawat, a villager.