Southeastern Bangkok submerged as rain lashes central Thailand

Heavy rain hit Bangkok on Monday night. (Photo: Saravoot Changkaew)

Heavy rain pounded Greater Bangkok on Monday evening and left some eastern districts of the capital reeling under knee-deep water.

The Department of Drainage and Sewerage at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported at 7.30pm that rain lashed Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao and Nakhon Nayok provinces.

The highest accumulated rainwater measured 111.5 millimetres at the Prawet district office in Bangkok, followed by 88.5mm at Bung Nong Bon lake in Prawet district and 76.5mm at the nearby Suan Luang district office. The districts are in southeastern Bangkok.

The heaviest rain recorded was 80mm per hour in Min Buri district, followed by 72mm/hour in Nong Chok and 60mm/hour in Thawi Watthana.

Floodwater on streets measured as much as 28 centimetres on Chalerm Prakiat Rama IX Road at Sri Udom intersection in Prawet district, followed by 20.0cm on Sathu Pradit Soi 2 Road, 19.0cm on Banthat Thong Road, 16.9cm on Surawong Road, 15.3cm on Suan Phlu Road, 14.1cm on Sukhumvit 105 (Baring) Road, 11.6cm on Convent Road and Rajdamri Road at Police General Hospital, and 10.7cm on Saint Louis Soi 3 Road.

At about 9pm the Metropolitan Electricity Authority reported blackouts in several areas due to storm-felled trees hitting power cables. Power was cut in parts of Bang Khen, Yannawa and Bang Na districts of Bangkok; Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan; and Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi.

Silom Road

Sukhumvit 71 Road