Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Real owner of inferno pub surrenders to police
Thailand
General

Real owner of inferno pub surrenders to police

published : 16 Aug 2022 at 13:15

updated: 16 Aug 2022 at 13:49

writer: Chayut Phupattanapong and Wassayos Ngamkham

Somyos Panprasong, wearing a white cap, at Phlu Ta Luang police station where he surrendered on Tuesday morning to hear charges in connection with the Mountain B pub fire. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
Somyos Panprasong, wearing a white cap, at Phlu Ta Luang police station where he surrendered on Tuesday morning to hear charges in connection with the Mountain B pub fire. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: The real owner of Mountain B pub, Somyos Panprasong, surrendered to police on Tuesday after a court warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the horrific fire there on Aug 5.

Mr Somyos, 55, was accompanied by lawyer Jakrit Jindarat when he reported to Phlu Ta Lung police in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, about 10am on Tuesday.

He was charged with recklessness, causing deaths and injuries, and opening and operating an entertainment venue without permission. He initially denied the charges.

Mr Somyos was being detained by police for questioning.

To date the blaze has claimed 19 lives, with many more patrons suffering from critical burns. 

The Pattaya Court on Monday issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr Somyos, police said.

The warrant was issued after police obtained solid evidence that Mr Somyos is in fact the owner of and investor in the pub, which was run by his son Pongsiri Panprasong, 27.


A team of police were reportedly sent to Mr Somyos'  house in Soi Thamwithaya 1 in tambon Sattahip to execute the warrant on Tuesday morning. There were unconfirmed reports then that he planned to surrender. 

The exterior of the fire-gutted Mountain B pub in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province, on Tuesday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (14)
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
World

Indonesia at 'pinnacle of global leadership', president says

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday hailed his country's growing stature on the global stage and reiterated calls for the Southeast Asian nation to be a "bridge of peace" between Russia and Ukraine.

14:02
World

Election defeat looms for Trump's biggest critic inside party

CHEYENNE, US: Republican dissident Liz Cheney looks set to lose her US Congress seat Tuesday to an election-denying conspiracy theorist, in the latest signal of her party's disavowal of traditional conservatism in favor of Donald Trump's hardline "America First" movement.

13:45
World

Chinese 'spy ship' docks in Sri Lanka despite India, US concerns

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka: A Chinese research vessel docked at Sri Lanka's Chinese-run southern port of Hambantota on Tuesday despite concerns from India and the United States about its alleged spying activities.

13:45