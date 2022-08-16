Section
Life insurance agents arrested for policy payment theft
Thailand
General

Life insurance agents arrested for policy payment theft

published : 16 Aug 2022 at 15:44

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Police serve an arrest warrant on a man accused of filing a false claim for Covid-19 insurance payment. (Photo supplied)
Police have arrested three life insurance agents who embezzled 52 million baht from policy buyers, and 11 people who used fake Covid-19 test results to claim insurance payouts.

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jiraphob Puridej  said on Tuesday the three life insurance agents were arrested by the police from the Economic Crime Suppression Division.

They had collected money from buyers of life policies, but did not pass the money on to the insurance company. This deprived their customers of their right to coverage under the life insurance policies.

There were 11 policy holders, with damage totalling about 52 million baht, the CIB chief told reporters.

He also said ECD police and officials from the Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) had jointly examined insurance claims during the spread of Covid-19 and found that 21 people had used false Covid-19 results to each claim 50,000 baht insurance.

Eleven of them had been arrested and charged with falsifying documents and using them to claim insurance. 

Police were tracking down the others and would also apply for court arrest warrants for the people who enticed the suspects into filing the false Covid claims.

Pol Lt Gen Jiraphob said a police investigation found that those filing the false Covid-19 test results each  got 20,000 baht per insurance claim. He said 30,000 baht went to those who falsified the test results.

OIC deputy secretary-general Chaiyut Mangsri and Pol Maj Gen Phutthidet Boonkraphue, the ECD chief, were also present at the media briefing.

