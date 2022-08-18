Section
Nationwide river flooding warning
Thailand
General

published : 18 Aug 2022 at 10:55

writer: Online Reporters

Heavy rain caused flooding on the Mitrapap Highway in Ban Phai district of Khon Kaen province on Wednesday. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)
The Royal Irrigation Department has warned that forecast heavy rain could lead to flooding from overflowing rivers nationwide from Saturday to next Wednesday.

The warning was issued on Thursday by Thaweesak Thanadachapol, deputy director-general of the department.

He said it was prompted by the Meteorological Department forecast for increasing rain nationwide. 

The flood warning particularly applies to the following provinces, from Saturday to next Wednesday:

- the northern provinces of Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Uttaradit and Tak;

- the northeastern provinces of Kalasin, Nakhon Phanom, Bung Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nong Khai and Udon Thani;

- the eastern provinces of Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; and

- the southern provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala.

The following rivers and their tributaries could burst their banks - Kok, Wang, Yom, Nan, Khwae Noi, Pa Sak, Chao Phraya, Loei, Chi, Mun, Bang Pakong, Prachin Buri, Trat, Chanthaburi, Sai Buri, Bang Nara and Sungai Kolok.

The Meteorological Department said rain would ease off on Thursday and Friday as the monsoon trough would be over Myanmar, upper Laos and upper Vietnam.

However, from Saturday to next Tuesday rainfall would increase nationwide because the trough would be above the North and the upper Northeast.

