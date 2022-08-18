Renovated Rajinee pier ready to open

Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate, left, inspects construction work inside the terminal at Rajinee pier on Thursday. (Photo: Atirat Ratanasate Facebook account)

The renovation of the Rajinee pier, an important interchange for city transport in Bangkok, will be completed this month and an upgrade to a smart pier will follow within two years, according to the Transport Ministry.

It is one of 29 piers in the capital that the Marine Department is planning to develop into smart piers equipped with informative digital signs directing commuters to connect with other modes of transport, Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate said on Thursday.

Located about 300 metress from the Sanam Chai MRT station, the Rajinee pier has already been partially opened to commuters using the Chao Phraya Express Boat services.

Mr Atirat, who inspected the construction work on Thursday, said the pier was designed to be a riverside landmark. It is a busy interchange for commuters heading to other parts of the city as well as people travelling to historical sites in the old quarter of Rattanakosin Island.

Users are mostly students and foreign visitors who find it offers convenient connections to the MRT, buses and other boat services.

Pictures posted on the Facebook account of Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate show the Rajinee pier before (left) and after renovation (right).