Mountain B pub inferno death toll rises to 20

Rescue workers check the fire-gutted interior of the Mountain B pub in Sattahip on Aug 5. (Photo: Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation)

The death toll from the Mountain B pub fire in Chon Buri rose to 20 on Friday, when a 50-year-old man with critical burns died at Chon Buri Hospital after 14 days of treatment.

Doctors said that the patient, identified as Paphon Bovornsuwan, 50, was suffering from a blood infection among other conditions, and blood donations had been sought for his treatment.

Thanarat Bovornsuwan, 52, the victim’s elder brother, said Paphon had travelled from Bangkok on the night of Aug 5 as he intended to take their mother to see a doctor the following day. That night, he visited the pub in Sattahip district with friends. When the fire broke out, Paphon ran out but he had suffered critical burns to his body.

Rescue workers took him to Sattahip Hospital and he was later transferred to Chon Buri Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday, said his brother.

The pub owner had given 30,000 baht in compensation to the family, said Mr Thanarat. They were preparing to bring his body for funeral rites at Wat Rangsi Sunthorn in tambon Phu Ta Luang of Sattahip on Saturday morning.

On the night of the fire, 13 people died and 42 others were injured. Seven people have died of their injuries since Aug 5.

Of those who were injured, 10 have been discharged from hospitals and 25 are still being treated at 17 hospitals in Chon Buri, Rayong, Pathum Thani and Bangkok. Nine of the 25 are in serious condition and dependent on ventilators, the Chon Buri provincial public relations office said on Friday.

The owner of the Mountain B pub appeared on Wednesday in Pattaya Provincial Court, where he was arraigned on two counts in connection with the blaze.

Somyos Panprasong, 52, is charged with recklessness causing deaths and injuries, and opening and operating an entertainment venue without permission. He initially denied the charges.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin on Friday presented 2.1 million baht in compensation to families of 19 pub fire victims. Each family was given 110,000 baht from a state fund that compensates victims in criminal cases.

The presentation took place at the Ban Suan municipality’s multi-purpose pavilion in Muang district of Chon Buri.