1,902 new Covid inpatients, 29 more deaths

There were 29 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,902 new patients admitted to hospitals on Friday, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.

This compared with 27 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,110 patients on Thursday, as reported on Friday.

As of midnight Friday, a total of 19,935 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 20,048 the previous day), including 10,355 in hospitals (down from 10,556). Of the remainder, 244 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (up from 236) and 9,227 in home/community isolation (up from 9,147) and 109 others were not specified.

Of those in hospitals, 873 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (up from 853) and 441 were dependent on ventilators (up from 436).

The 24-hour period also saw 1,986 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

All the 1,902 new patients were local cases.

From Aug 7 to 13, 218,042 people tested positive for Covid-19 via antigen tests. That pointed to 31,148 new Covid-19 cases daily on average over the seven-day period.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,632,212 Covid-19 cases, including 2,408,777 this year, with 4,580,277 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 32,000 since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, including 10,302 so far this year.