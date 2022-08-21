Senate 'must probe' abuse claim

A former Democrat MP is urging a probe to find the identity of a senator whose alleged mistress, a police corporal, has been accused of abusing a member of their domestic staff.

Former Democrat MP Watchara Phetthong submitted a petition to Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichitcholchai on Saturday seeking a formal investigation.

Kornsasi: Abuse 'result of a condition'

It comes after media reports last week that the woman had escaped from the senator's home in Ratchaburi. "If found to have been complicit in his mistress' immoral acts, the senator should be held accountable for the crime too," said Mr Watchara.

Pol Corp Kornsasi Buayaem, 43, who is attached to the Special Branch Bureau 1 of the Royal Thai Police, turned herself in to Ratchaburi police earlier on Saturday to face multiple charges including dereliction of duty, intimidation, deprivation of liberty, physical abuse and human trafficking.

This came after the escapee's tale of abuse made headlines and prompted the national police chief to order an urgent probe.

According to sources, Pol Corp Kornsasi admitted the physical abuse but claimed it was the result of a medical condition, for which she produced a hospital certificate, that causes her to lose control of her temper and emotions.

The certificate didn't name the condition, but did say the diagnosis had been made two years ago. Pol Corp Kornsasi's application for bail was accepted.

A preliminary police probe found the women met two years after the alleged victim started working at a coffee shop owned by the police corporal.

The shop later went out of business but Pol Corp Kornsasi helped the worker secure a job as a military officer for a fee of 500,00 baht, the probe found.

The former coffee shop worker initially paid off half the debt but still owed Pol Corp Kornsasi 240,000 baht which was later deducted from her salary in increments after she started her new job.

The staff member alleges Pol Corp Kornsasi beat her with a large wooden stick and used an electric stun gun as punishment when she wasn't satisfied with her performance in her new domestic role.

In May, Pol Corp Kornsasi forced the officer to resign from the military to work full-time at the house. However, the woman found she could bear the ill treatment no longer and escaped with the help of a neighbour, she told investigators.