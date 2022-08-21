Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Wild elephant dies from infected wound after treatment
Thailand
General

Wild elephant dies from infected wound after treatment

published : 21 Aug 2022 at 14:07

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

A monk leads a group of veterinarians in a chanting ritual for a wild elephant after it succumbed to a wound on Sunday in Si Sawat district of Kanchanburi province after seven days of treatment. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
A monk leads a group of veterinarians in a chanting ritual for a wild elephant after it succumbed to a wound on Sunday in Si Sawat district of Kanchanburi province after seven days of treatment. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A wild elephant with a large, badly infected wound at the base of the tail died on Sunday morning after seven days of treatment by a team of veterinarians.

The male elephant, about 2-3 years old, was found by officials from the Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary on Aug 15 in a rubber plantation at Moo 1 village of tambon Dan Mae Chalaep, Si Sawat district.

The pachyderm had a big wound at the base of the tail and the wound was rotting from infection.

A team of veterinarians were dispatched to the rubber plantation after the discovery was reported to Anan Phophan, director of the Conservation Area Administration Office 3 at Ban Pong district, Ratchaburi province.

The vets treated the elephant with medication but their attempts to save its life was to no avail. The elephant died early on Sunday.

A monk was invited to perform a religious rite before the elephant was buried.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
Photos

Flash floods force closure of national park

PHITSANULOK: The Namtok Chat Trakan National Park in Chat Trakan district of this central northern province has been ordered temporarily closed following flash floods that swept across the park overnight.

14:52
Thailand

Wild elephant dies from infected wound after treatment

KANCHANABURI: A wild elephant with a large, badly infected wound at the base of the tail died on Sunday morning after seven days of treatment by a team of veterinarians.

14:07
World

Daughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue killed in suspected car bomb attack

(This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine)

13:57