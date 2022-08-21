Wild elephant dies from infected wound after treatment

A monk leads a group of veterinarians in a chanting ritual for a wild elephant after it succumbed to a wound on Sunday in Si Sawat district of Kanchanburi province after seven days of treatment. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A wild elephant with a large, badly infected wound at the base of the tail died on Sunday morning after seven days of treatment by a team of veterinarians.

The male elephant, about 2-3 years old, was found by officials from the Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary on Aug 15 in a rubber plantation at Moo 1 village of tambon Dan Mae Chalaep, Si Sawat district.



The pachyderm had a big wound at the base of the tail and the wound was rotting from infection.



A team of veterinarians were dispatched to the rubber plantation after the discovery was reported to Anan Phophan, director of the Conservation Area Administration Office 3 at Ban Pong district, Ratchaburi province.



The vets treated the elephant with medication but their attempts to save its life was to no avail. The elephant died early on Sunday.



A monk was invited to perform a religious rite before the elephant was buried.