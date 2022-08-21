Flash floods force closure of national park

Damage is seen at the Namtok Chat Trakan National Park in Chat Trakan district of Phitsanulok province on Sunday after flash floods swept the park area overnight. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: The Namtok Chat Trakan National Park in Chat Trakan district of this central northern province has been ordered temporarily closed following flash floods that swept across the park overnight.

The closure takes effect from 9.30am on Sunday until the situation returns to normal.



Heavy rain was reported in much of Chat Trakan and Nakhon Thai districts, starting early Saturday night.



The downpours, augmented by strong storms, uprooted many trees and flash floods swept across the national park, in which the Namtok Chat Trakan waterfall is the main tourist attraction.



In Chat Trakan district, flash floods hit about 20 villages in tambons Bo Phak, Chat Trakan and Tha Kae.



In Nakhon Thai district, 24 villages in three tambons were flooded.



Ronnachai Jitwiset, the governor, ordered the disaster prevention and mitigation office to deploy flat-bottom boats to flood-hit villages to help evacuate villagers and their animals and belongings to high grounds.



In nearby Phetchabun province, about 10 villages in tambons Sila and Tat Kloy in Lom Kao district were also hit by overflows from the Pa Sak river.



Officials and volunteers were mobilised and deployed to the flood-hit villages for evacuation.