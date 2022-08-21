Section
Thailand
General

Bangkok governor seeks ways to prevent rail station jams after escalator injuries

published : 21 Aug 2022 at 16:18

writer: Online Reporters

Medics help commuters injured on an escalator at Surasak BTS station on Saturday evening. (Photo: Royal Thai Police)
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will work with mass transit rail operators to better manage commuters at congested stations after almost 30 riders were hurt in a rush to enter a BTS Skytrain station.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Sunday assigned his deputy, Wisanu Sapsompol, to work with the operators of the BTS, MRT and Airport Rail Link lines to handle riders scrambling to catch trains at stations.

"I have assigned deputy Wisanu to coordinate with not only the BTS, but also BEM and Airport Rail Link," he said during a visit to Nong Chok district.

BEM -- Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc -- manages the Metro and Purple lines, while the train to Suvarnabhumi airport is run by a unit of the State Railway of Thailand.

Mr Chadchart said limiting the number passengers that could enter clogged stations would possibly be an option pending consultation with the train operators.

The decision came after an incident at 6.38pm on Saturday when commuters flocked to an escalator at Surasak BTS station after a concert at Bangkok Christian College (BCC). People at the top of the escalator fell backwards onto the people ascending behind them, slightly injuring 27.

Students, alumni and other people went to the school to watch Potato, PolyCat and Tilly Birds perform on stage to celebrate the 170th anniversary of BCC.

A commuter passes an entrance gate to enter Ha Yaek Lat Phrao BTS station. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Pol Capt Somyos Bunnakaew, a deputy superintendent of Yannawa police station, said on Saturday the show ended at 6pm and a large crowd left the school and rushed to the station as rain began to fall.

The Bangkok governor said such a scenario could happen at stations when trains are delayed, or at stations close to venues hosting concerts or other big events that draw a large number of people.

